Movie review: Netflix's 'The Adam Project' has winning sci-fi formula, actor pairing

Watch Walker Scobell for only a minute or so in “The Adam Project” and you’ll be convinced he spent hours studying Ryan Reynolds in preparation for the movie.

In the consistently entertaining and relatively family-friendly sci-fi action romp — which plays like a cross between “Back to the Future” and “Big” and debuts on Netflix this week — the 13-year-old Scobell portrays the younger version of Reynolds’ character, Adam Reed.

As Young Adam, Scobell has his older counterpart’s speech cadence down and sounds like a chip off the sarcastic-but-charming block.

Apparently, the actor — who, according to the movie’s production notes, had done little more than a middle-school play before cast — already had done the needed prep work for “The Adam Project.” A huge fan of the “Deadpool” movies, which star Reynolds as the titular foul-mouthed, murderous antihero, Scobell apparently had memorized “Deadpool 2” by the time he was 11. (Given the content of those decidedly R-rated superhero romps, we may need to have a talk with his parents.)