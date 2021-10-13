Movie review: Ridley Scott fills 'The Last Duel' with spectacle, but drama's writing wins the day

Interestingly, “The Last Duel” has three chapters, one each told from the perspectives of Jean, Jacques and Marguerite. The sections are penned, respectively, by Damon, Affleck and Nicole Holofcener, the writer-director of “Lovely & Amazing” and “Friends with Money.”

The film opens with a tantalizing taste of its namesake duel in 1386 before taking us back several years to a battle in which Jean and Jacques fight side by side.

“You saved my life,” Jacques tells Jean — in the chapter told from the latter’s point of view — when the clash is over. “Thank you.”

Although Jacques holds Jean in some esteem, Pierre does not. Pierre adores Jacques, often inviting the squire to help him indulge in certain vices, Pierre finds Jean rather insufferable. (Considering how close “Good Will Hunting” stars and co-writers Damon and Affleck are, it’s enjoyable every time we get to see Pierre dismiss or insult Jean.)

As the story unfolds, we see Jean and Jacques fall in and out of friendship, first over a bitter property dispute and then when Pierre awards a promotion to Jacques that, like the parcel of valuable land, Jean feels is rightfully his.