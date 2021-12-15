Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has fun embracing the multiverse

It shouldn’t be out of bounds to mention that the spell cast by Strange rips open the multiverse, and former supervillains start to pour in, including Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Will there be even more visitors from other Spider-Verses? You’ll have to turn up at the theater to find out.

Peter Parker, in every iteration, has always been a deeply earnest do-gooder, those qualities embodied perhaps most innocently by the youthful Holland, and that is at the emotional core of “No Way Home,” especially inspired by Peter’s empathetic Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). These aren’t his supervillains, so maybe he can send them back where they came from just a little bit less villainous? Therein lies the quandary and conundrum of “No Way Home,” which is: Can you change someone’s fate? It seems, not without a large sacrifice of your own.