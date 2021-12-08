Movie review: Steven Spielberg's rousing 'West Side Story' revival

Tony is just out of prison and staying in the drugstore basement of a new character, Valentina (Moreno, connecting movie past and present). His best friend, Jets leader Riff (Mike Faist, terrific), is itching for a fight with the Sharks, and Faist plays him with a hint of mean, knowing despondency. Looking down on Puerto Ricans, he seems to realize, is all he has.

The Sharks, meanwhile, are led by Alvarez’s Bernardo: boyfriend to Anita and older brother to Maria. There is more talking in this “West Side Story,” and that includes Spanish without subtitles that intermingles with English. It’s one of many details that endeavor to add authenticity to a drama with new layers of meaning.

Not only are Bernardo, Anita and Maria wrestling with their standing in America, they are seizing a place in this deeply American musical. (Each actor does so, beautifully.)