Movie review: The Foo Fighters make a horror movie

Tickets on sale now: http://foofighters.co/Studio666Tickets

For anyone who found the band tensions that reverberate in “The Beatles: Get Back” too tame, the Foo Fighters have made a movie in which arguments over recording an album lead to a trail of dead bodies — and, no, this isn’t Yoko’s fault, either.

“Studio 666,” a horror-comedy starring the six members of the Foo Fighters as themselves, is one of the sillier concepts to reach the big screen in a while. That it even exists is part of the joke — maybe even the whole joke. While Dave Grohl and company were making their 10th album at a big, old house in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, they hit on the idea of a bloodier riff on “This is Spinal Tap” that would parody not just themselves but any band that’s ever sequestered themselves in a colorful locale said to have good sound.

“Like Zeppelin, when Zeppelin went to the castle,” Grohl urges his bandmates in the film.

“Studio 666” was conceived as a lark, and that’s exactly how it comes off. It’s a goof, and there’s something to be said for watching Grohl and the gang having so much fun. In the version I saw, you can even catch them laughing once or twice. The charm of that can only go so far, of course. This is essentially a decent “SNL” sketch stretched to nearly two hours.