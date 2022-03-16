Movie review: 'The Outfit' a gangster noir with expert craftsmanship

But it’s Boyle’s arrogant son, Richie (Dylan O’Brien) who runs his errands, with his menacing compatriot Francis (Johnny Flynn) by his side, Richie shooting a few too many grins in the direction of Leonard’s comely receptionist, Mable (Zoey Deutch).

One night, as Leonard’s working late, Richie and Francis burst through the door, Richie bleeding from a bullet in his gut. They have in their possession a recording from an FBI bug, and if they find something to play it on, they’ll discover who the rat might be. This is only the beginning of the gory drama that will play out over the next couple of hours in this space.

Portrayed with thoughtfulness and studied physicality by Oscar-winner Rylance, one can’t shake the feeling that Leonard’s quiet, unassuming nature belies something much deeper below the surface. He’s just a bit too quick on his feet, and too clever with a lie, placating all sorts of suspicions as Richie, Francis and Roy cycle through, the situation becoming increasingly dangerous and wider in scope.