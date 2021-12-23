Movie review: The pop parade continues in 'Sing 2'

There are a lot of movies out this holiday season but only one where you can see a slug sing Drake's "Hotline Bling." Ah, the magic of cinema!

"Sing 2," the sequel to the 2016 animated hit, packs the jukebox again with more than 40 songs, from BTS to Billie Eilish. The two films from Illumination, the animation studio of "Despicable Me" and "Minions," derive a lot of their appeal from a karaoke game of pairing a chart-topping hit with the appropriate anthropomorphic animal. The options are as vast as the animal kingdom. Should Cardi B be sung by a bumblebee? Is it too on the nose to give "Savage" to a stallion?

But writer-director Garth Jennings' films are a little — a little, not a lot — more than a string of pop tunes strung together in a frenetic, sugary cartoon confection. The movies are about the collaborative, shambolic thrill of live performance.

In the first, the bow-tied koala impresario Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) assembled a singing contest to save his struggling theater. In "Sing 2," Moon and his stable of performers go for the big time. After a snooty talent scout dismisses their troupe as not good enough to rise above regional theater, Moon buys bus tickets and they head to Redshore City, a gleaming desert metropolis stand-in for Las Vegas.