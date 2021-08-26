Movie review: 'The Protégé' is a sleek and derivative diversion

Maggie Q should really be the star of “The Protégé.” She’s in virtually every scene, whether covered in blood or couture. But top billing for this thriller goes to Michael Keaton, who saunters in by the 22-minute mark. What does a girl have to do?

Q fans will just probably be grateful that she manages to make it to the last scene of the film alive, given all the shooting, explosions, knives and torture in “The Protégé,” a sleek derivative diversion.

She plays Anna, an orphan adopted by a very wealthy veteran assassin — played by Samuel L. Jackson — and is molded into an elite assassin herself. In her spare time, she runs a rare book shop in London, as most elite assassins do.

One day, Keaton’s character stops by. He’s a rival elite assassin who can quote obscure Edgar Allen Poe poems by heart as well as recognize a great pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps. Like her, he can ID a gun’s brand simply by hearing it cocked. “I find you interesting,” he tells her. Audience members may perk up at this moment: This IS interesting.

The re-emergence of a decades-old assassination then triggers the plot into overdrive, taking us from London to Da Nang, Vietnam. Someone is murdering everyone that Q’s Anna holds dear. Somehow she holds it together. After all, there’s no crying in assassin movies.