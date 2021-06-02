Movie review: Third chapter of 'The Conjuring' franchise creaks

The universe of “The Conjuring” proves it may be reaching its spooky limits when a demon pops up in the latest film from, of all things, a waterbed.

That such a well-worn punchline of ‘80s suburban life could be home to Satan’s spawn might be played for camp in any other movie, but not here.

This gentle franchise is all about timeless scary stuff — swing sets that mysteriously move, battery toys that suddenly turn on and doorknobs that rattle. So the waterbed was perhaps a step too far. What’s next? A demonic Frisbee? A bloody Rubik’s Cube?

It’s a signal that while the franchise soldiers on unironically, the films may fail to keep up with the real world, where fears have metastasized. The algebra of fear is harder now. Almost 600,000 people in America have died from a murderous airborne plague and Warner Brothers thinks it can terrify those of us who survived — now seated in theaters masked and socially distanced and slightly paranoid — with a moist bed demon?

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is a fine installment but in an increasingly creaky franchise, appropriate for films that adore the sound of rotting wood floors. It leans into old-school horror without really advancing the conceit or upping the scare factor. Its rules are increasingly easy to predict.