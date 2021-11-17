Movie review: Will Smith aces role as father of Venus and Serena Williams in ‘King Richard’

That’s not to suggest Smith lacks the ability to play a leading man any longer (after all, “Bad Boys 4” is in the pipeline), but playing a father trying to keep his daughters safe and sane on multiple levels gives him something substantive to chew on.

And keeping them safe isn’t just a matter of making sure their economic circumstances don’t swallow them whole. It’s also doing what’s right for them after he gets Venus two of the best tennis coaches Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) and Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal) in the game to guide her. Serena’s tutelage would come later. Williams’ mantra: Let his daughters have as much of a regular life as possible. In adapting that attitude, he kept him off the junior circuit, much to the dismay of both those coaches.

For those looking for the film to focus on Serena, arguably one of the best athletes in history, do not go in with those expectations. Green and Baylin take a calculated risk in not doing so. This is Richard Williams’ film and how he and wife Oracene (Aunjanue Ellis) guided their daughters is the primary focus along with Venus’ rise in a balanced presentation.