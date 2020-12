Movie 'Soul' takes a big view of life’s big questions

Many of Joe’s characteristics are based on Powers, a Brooklyn-born playwright who co-wrote the “Soul” script with Docter and Mike Jones.

“Soul” is the first Pixar movie to feature a Black lead, and Powers hopes it paves the way for more projects like it.

“If this film is received well in the way that we hope it can be, the way that we want it to be, and people can see themselves, see universal truths in this story with these very specific characters ... my hope is that it then opens the door and opens people up to telling stories with characters like this,” Powers said.

The moviemakers quickly targeted Foxx, 53, to star after hearing his voice during a blind audio test. Foxx, who’s won an Oscar and a Grammy, checked all the boxes.

“As we were making a list of things we needed, Kemp and I were like, 'We need somebody who’s funny but can also do the drama, ideally a musician, or somebody who at least understands music, and has a lot of energy, because those are all the things we want,'” Docter said. “Of course, Jamie Foxx is, like, duh.”

Docter, chief creative officer of Pixar, also directed “Monsters, Inc.,” “Up” and “Inside Out” for the studio.

He’s proud that Pixar asks life’s big questions.

“We’re asking anybody who’s in the storytelling position to dive into their own lives and pull from their own experiences,” Docter said. “If it’s something a person feels deeply about, and is struggling with, and has had success or failure or any of those things that’s burning inside of them, I think you’re going to see that on the screen.”