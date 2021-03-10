No Oscar nom for Tom? 7 of the best Tom Hanks movies to remind you how talented he is

The exciting aspect of the Luhrmann movie is that it will bust Hanks out of nice-guy jail. He once claimed that he wasn’t sure he could play a villain but, perhaps spurred by frequent questions on that topic, he’s finally breaking bad (unless you count the nefarious Bill Gates type he played in “The Circle,” widely and wisely ignored). Parker is a liar and cheat who may have harmed Presley’s career as much as he helped it, and weirdly, it’ll be the actor’s second Elvis-adjacent film after the little-seen but droll “Elvis Has Left the Building.”

In a Walker Art Center appearance where he said he once considered moving to Minneapolis to try his luck at the Guthrie Theater, Hanks also traced his choices back to childhood. “If there is any one thing that sort of does in fact drive my artistic bent in choosing films or relating to characters or being interested in these themes, even if they’re just comedies, (it’s) usually that — combating against loneliness,” he said.

As a director, too, his work has been about communities, whether it’s the garage band in the lively “That Thing You Do!” or the classroom in the tedious “Larry Crowne.” Here are seven greats from Hanks to keep you company.