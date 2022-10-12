Queer Fear Film Festival, featuring 19 films, comes to Winston-Salem

As a kid growing up in Rockingham County, Tiffany Albright loved to watch horror movies and be scared.

Now, this lifelong horror fan, who identifies as queer, is a filmmaker and the founder and director of the Queer Fear Film Festival, based in the Triad.

“This is like all of my interests wrapped up into one,” she said of the festival and called it the only all-LGBTQ+ horror film festival in the South.

The 2022 Queer Fear Film Festival will be Oct. 21-23 and will showcase 19 films. In addition to offering some online screenings, the festival has teamed up with Aperture Cinema in Winston-Salem to present in-person screenings for the first time.

“Aperture is thrilled to be the in-person place to see films for the 2022 Queer Fear Film Festival,” said Lawren Desai, executive director and curator of Aperture Cinema. “We love everything about the mission and purpose behind this unique and original film festival — to showcase, support and celebrate queer horror film creators in the South.”

Albright said Aperture is “doing a lot of important work to create community around film as an independent art house cinema. We could not be more excited to be part of their community now.”

She said the festival received more than 60 film submissions this year and had more time to see movies than in the previous year.

“We got to be more selective,” she said. “We got to pick films that I think are really high quality.”

In 2021, about 80 people bought single tickets or passes to the festival and watched virtually, Albright said.

Festival organizers are hoping for more moviegoers this year because they are offering a hybrid festival of in-person and online screenings.

“The transition to in-person is always hard,” Albright said. “You’ve got to let people know who you are and where you are. October is a great time because it’s spooky season, but it’s also a very crowded time. We’re definitely trying to pull attention when folks are thinking about Halloween and starting to think about the holidays.”

She said that the festival has received positive comments from filmmakers.

“People are really excited to see a space like this exist,” Albright said. “There are not any active festivals that I’m aware of that are just doing queer horror. I’ve seen pop-up events, but I haven’t seen anything ongoing like what we are trying to do.”

A spotlight

Last year, Albright started the Queer Fear Film Festival online “as a way to connect with and spotlight the work of other queer horror creators,” she said.

She said times are changing, but genre storytelling and horror filmmaking, in particular, have traditionally been looked down upon and not considered academic or socially relevant.

“Queer representation in cinema historically also has been pretty terrible,” Albright said. “I see queer horror definitely as a way of reclaiming space to control our own narratives and to tell our own stories but also to have fun.

“Horror is kind of doom and gloom, but it’s not tragic the way that queer representation has traditionally been presented as a terrible tragedy. It’s campy, and it’s fun.”

Albright lives in Greensboro and is also a founder of Lunar Kitchen Films. She has a bachelor’s degree in film studies from UNC Wilmington.

The films

Film submissions were accepted from around the world.

“We’re programming mostly U.S.-based filmmakers, but we have two films from the United Kingdom,” Albright said.

Most of the 2022 Queer Fear films are shorts.

“We’ve got every subgenre of horror represented from comedies to experimental film to animation to truly, straight-up creepy horror movies to monster movies,” Albright said.

Director Matt Porter is bringing his short film “Unicorn,” which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

“Matt Porter is a lovely filmmaker, and his film is both horrifying and hilarious,” Albright said. “It’s a great way to start the festival.”

The festival will host the world premiere of Michael Rogerson’s “All the Way Down, This Time,” starring Jessie Pinnick (Princess Cyd).

Screenings of films by two festival alums are planned — “What Being a Woman Means to Me” directed by Ezra Brain and “Birthday Parties” directed by Preston Powell.

“Collectively, these films confront our darkest experiences, but, ultimately, they represent the creativity and insight of these queer creators and queer stories to grapple with universal emotions like fear, grief, love and betrayal in a way all audiences can connect with,” Albright said. “And that horror fans in particular will appreciate.”

The 2022 lineup consists of 95% queer-identifying filmmakers and 37% BIPOC-identifying filmmakers.

Awards will include cash prizes for the top feature film, top short film, top student film, audience choice film, as well as an award for the top-scoring unproduced script from the screenplay competition.

‘Mystery Solved’

Filmmaker Tim Connolly, who has an entry in the festival, plans to attend the event in person. He is the writer, director, actor, producer, editor and composer of the feature film “Mystery Solved.” Screenings for his film will be at 4 p.m. Oct 22 at Aperture and at 4 p.m. online Oct. 23.

Connolly, who is also a singer/songwriter and solo musician, releases music under the name My Name is Chapel.

“Mystery Solved” is a horror/comedy in which Connolly portrays Oliver.

“As his town falls upon the 20th anniversary of its most notorious serial killer’s murder spree, Oliver reluctantly attends a murder mystery party at the former home of the very same killer,” according to the film synopsis. “But as the night turns to more murder than mystery, it becomes clear that the killer, who disappeared 20 years ago, has come back to finish what he started ... And he wants his house back.”

Connolly said the film features an ensemble of about 15 people — “a colorful cast of partygoers.”

“Every single person genuinely gets a moment where they steal the scene,” Connolly said. “It’s not your typical comedy where there’s one funny best friend. This is a movie were everybody is the funny best friend.”

Like Albright, Connolly has loved horror movies since he was a child.

“I was sneaking into the movie theaters without my parents knowing to go see movies that I was way too young to watch,” he said, laughing.

In 2019, he wrote and directed “The Rental,” an independent horror/comedy that he made with some friends and put on YouTube.

“Mystery Solved” is “my first good film,” he said.

He said he is happy to have his film screened at Queer Fear.

“There were certainly other festivals that did not want this film because of how gay it is,” he said.