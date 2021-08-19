‘Reminiscence’ star Rebecca Ferguson breaks down film that chases the past in a dystopian future

Rebecca Ferguson’s starring role in a film about chasing the past left her thinking about who we are in the present.

In “Reminiscence,” Ferguson plays a mysterious woman who suddenly disappears during a torrid romance with Hugh Jackman’s character, prompting him to go on an exhaustive search for her.

“The whole chasing the past is one thing,” Ferguson said. “I love the fact that he gets so obsessed with it — it becomes a drug. We’re so locked into a thought.”

“But I was more interested in the idea that we’re constantly seen and judged through the eyes of whoever sees and judges,” Ferguson said. “We’re constantly trying to shape-shift ourselves into acceptance in society. It’s interesting, and it has me think, ‘Do I love myself the way I am? How do I change? How do I adapt? Why do I adapt? Out of necessity or out of fear, or out of wanting to be loved or accepted? Who are we?’ ”

The thought-provoking thriller out Friday is set in a dystopian future where sea levels have risen so high that Miami is partly under water, and it is so hot the city became nocturnal.