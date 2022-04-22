Review: 'A Decent Home' is a call to action on affordable housing

Sara Terry’s intimate yet scathing indictment of housing inequity in American, “A Decent Home”, is a journalistic documentary in which the camera serves the utilitarian function as listener.

The globetrotting advocacy filmmaker is no stranger to the camera’s power as a weapon in service of social change, and it’s employed to great effect in this film.

In it, she follows several mobile home communities in their underdog fight against predatory equity firms and realty groups that have been buying out and gouging the rent prices of mobile home parks across America in efforts to pave over some of the last remaining bastions of affordable housing. She argues that the merciless tactics of these corporate bodies aren't only an individual tragedy for afflicted residents, but the erasure of an entire American way of life.

The film’s narrative is anchored in the Denver Meadows mobile home community in Aurora, Colorado as they fight tooth and nail with the city government to hold their ground. The understated visual quality of the piece serves to portray a stark binary world where there’s an outrageously clear vision of struggle between good and evil.

Since the film is the documentation of an uncertain outcome within a long-term battle, the narrative itself bears the scars of an uncertain story, particularly in the last stretch of the runtime when the story shifts gears into a wholly partisan political arena.

This unabashed call-to-action may bump for some audiences, but the filmmaker doesn’t seem to mind, and she shouldn’t.

Terry has opened an essential modern discourse about the de-stigmatization of mobile home residents, and by the end of the film, audiences will come away knowing that affordable housing is an objective human right.

Daniel Ervin is a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.