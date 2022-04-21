Review: 'Disfluency' shines dispute long-winded dialogue

Anna Baumgarten’s debut feature, “Disfluency,” is a dreamy lakeside lamentation of lost youth which tackles a variety of prescient social topics.

The story centers around a star college student who’s returned home for the summer after flunking her final speech-therapy class due to an unreconciled trauma which she struggles to confront.

Amid parental scrutiny and the capricious nature of a younger sibling along with her decidedly immature friends, the protagonist struggles to come to terms with an ambiguous sexual encounter between her and a classmate. Alongside this internal turmoil, she also grapples with babysitting a nonverbal toddler and navigating the now treacherous waters of a budding love interest.

The film showcases a standout performances from the powerfully stoic lead, Libe Barer, and UNCSA alumnus Dylan Arnold, who portrays a charismatic and sensitive supporting role.

Between the setting, story, and characters, the film has all the makings of a terrifically understated indie darling, but unfortunately leans a bit too hard into its agendas. In scenes where characters and their actions should carry the weight, the scenarios rely on long-winded dialogue interactions draped in exposition.

At times where the audience should infer characters’ internal conflict, flashy images paired with a somewhat hollow score spoon-feed emotion and socio-political commentary. All of this, paired with too many plot points that stretch the story thin, result in a film that strives to be an all-encompassing PSA before a compelling drama.

While the discourse the film opens is essential and important, it could’ve benefited from a more organic implementation of the narrative. Even with its shortcomings, talent shines through the hiccups. Hopefully, the filmmaker will learn from their growing pains and hone their strengths in a subsequent film which I look forward to seeing.

Daniel Ervin is a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.