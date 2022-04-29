Review: 'I Can Feel You Walking' paints a portrait of loneliness, fear of opening up

In an essay published in the New York Times, author and cartoonist Tim Kreider wrote, “If we want the rewards of being loved we have to submit to the mortifying ordeal of being known.” Few films in recent memory can sum up this notion quite as fully as Rachel Lambert’s “I Can Feel You Walking.”

Following solitary neighbors Shannon (Rachel Lambert) and Kevin (Milton Katz) and the fragile camaraderie that forms between them, the film paints an intimate portrait of loneliness and the subsequent fear of opening up.

Arguably the film’s greatest strength is its command of tone and environment. The hyper-naturalistic style adds a level of intimacy from the very beginning, as we watch Shannon and Kevin navigate their normal lives. The true magic of these sequences lies in their specificity — how they can feel so true to each character, but universally relatable at the same time. Whether it be spastic dancing in the living room, drunken bites taken from blocks of cheese, or being especially terrible at golf, it doesn’t take long to feel as if we know them ... or are them.

By the time these two come together, the audience is simultaneously rooting for their success and bracing for their failure. After a time, the tentative back-and-forth starts to feel like a dance, with both desperate to fall into step but stifled by their individual fears. We watch with bated breath as they unintentionally stomp on each other’s toes and scramble to recover, earnest, raw and undeniably human.

Ultimately, “I Can Feel You Walking” shows us that, if we’re willing to embrace it, friendship can come from the most unexpected places ... even right next door.