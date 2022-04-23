Review: Let the music in this film wash over you

Rest assured, ladies and gentlemen, no matter your knowledge of the history of Nashville’s Americana music, “Leftover Feelings: A Studio B Revival” is for everyone.

Just let the earnestness of the music wash over you: the gentle whistle of a guitar string scratch, or even the gentle kindness in Dolly Parton’s words. In 1957, legendary RCA Victor Studios (still standing today under the more notable moniker, Studio B).

The famed studio acts almost just as consistently as a museum as it does a recording studio — as it has been home to such legendary artists as the Everly Brothers, Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, Emmylou Harris, Connie Smith, and more — but as the wise Jerry Douglas says, “It’s like somebody passing away and leaving a great guitar: just because they’re done doesn’t mean the guitar is done.”

Like many of us, John Hiatt and Douglas’ plans of a collaborative album were temporarily shafted by the arrival of COVID-19. Though this was an important aspect, I was very happy the film managed to come back to the album: the magic of it all, just watching the collaboration of a pure album. It can, at times, feel familiar, in the shadow of films like it, but the simplicity gives way to their process, the intimacy and involvement of which could have greatly improved the accessibility of this film.

But what you can really sink into is the deeply thoughtful, cinematic quality of these songs — the highlights of which are “Light of the Burning Sun” and “I’m In Asheville.” At one point, Douglas tries to pass off his involvement as merely ornamental, but Hiatt disputed with something that really stuck with me. He said of playing with great musicians, “It’s like they’re singing with your song.” Beautiful work, now go listen to the album!