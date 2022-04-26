Review: 'Lost Illusions' feels torn over its identity

“Lost Illusions” is a visually engrossing French adaptation of a serial novel by the same name written by Honoré de Balzac between 1837 and 1843.

Directed by Xavier Giannoli, it follows the story of a lower-class poet named Lucien de Rubempré, potently portrayed by Benjamin Voisin, whose ambitions of becoming a famous writer are waylaid by love, loss, and the price of Paris.

Lucien begins the film as the paramour of an unhappily married aristocrat, played with earnest elegance by Cécile de France, but when their affair is discovered, they leave for the city. He is quickly cast out by the upper crust of society, left penniless and alone with a broken heart.

He discovers his salvation in the corrupt journalistic underbelly of Paris, a world where commerce supersedes art and controversy is king — where his words find their worth, and their cost.

There’s much to be enamored with in “Lost Illusions.” The performances are all-around engaging, the sets and costumes are impeccable, and every frame is truly a feast for the senses.

But just like Lucien, who is plagued by his father’s surname Chardon and tries desperately to be known as de Rubempré, the film feels torn over its identity.

The heavy use of expositional narration throughout the runtime bleeds into literature. A page of text can be said with a look on screen, but the film instead babies the audience and spoon-feeds them with both.

Subtext is abandoned almost entirely, even though much of what’s blathered to us could have easily and satisfactorily been gleaned from Giannoli’s precise direction and masterful mise-en-scène.

Because of this often egregious voice-over, the cinematic experience is trampled by a watered-down literary one, like a rainy Paris street churned to mud.

