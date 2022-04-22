Review: Neon Heart shows clash between our dreams and reality

In Lucas Estevan Soares' Neon Heart, love is called into question as a viable reality, and what must be done to finally attain it is seen in its truly complicated light. The sweet, ideal dream of a telegram on wheels gives Fernando and his father Lau a dream to confide in, being preceded by many years of bonding and passionate forethought between the familial duo.

But a telegram sung by Fernando to Andressa, a sweet neighborhood girl, is mistaken for cheating by her husband: the ravenous, sexually abusive Gomes, who murders Lau in cold blood due to this misunderstanding.

Upon the loss of his father, Fernando’s idealistic dream of a world of peace, harmony, love, and romantic telegrams is rapidly called into question. His world is revealed to not be as peachy as he and his father had hoped, but full of violence, injustice, and loss.

Hell-bent on vengeance, Fernando looks to his friend, Dinho, for support and assistance in his own murderous escapade. Upon their journey of grief, investigation, and revenge, they come across Andressa herself, a witness to the death of Lau. The three cultivate a bond as they hunt Gomes in pursuit of a settled score, peace of mind, and a return, if possible, to the world of love.

Neon Heart presents a clash between things hoped for and the way things actually are. And as reality creeps in, we see a plethora of questionable means pursue righteous ends.

The strength of this film lies in moral dilemma and a desire for our protagonist to find justice. Although vengeance films are common, Neon Heart reminds us why. The unsettled score of an unjust murder, the question of the morality of vengeance, and the compromises that come with it, keep the flow of the plot consistently appetizing.

Kobe Whitlock is a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.