Review: 'Outta the Muck' charms, inspires

“Outta the Muck” is a love letter to a forgotten gem of the Everglades and the people who live there, a reminder of the importance of tradition, perseverance, and family ties.

Returning to his hometown of Pahokee, Florida after 35 years, filmmaker Ira Mckinley gives us a peek inside a place caught between tradition and modernity.

The backbone of this piece is the Mckinley/Dean family, whose presence in Pahokee stretches back seven generations. Whether it’s Ira’s niece, Bridgett, gushing about the success of her children, his nephew Alvin’s commitment to coaching high school football, or the countless other residents celebrating their heritage, one thing becomes clear — the Pahokee lifestyle has a way of charming even the staunchest city-dwellers.

The true power of “Outta the Muck” comes during discussions of the town’s decline in recent decades. Despite the hardships and isolation, Pahokee residents remain fiercely loyal to the land they know, and the traditions that come along with it — hunting in the cane fields, large family get-togethers, and neighborhood games of football. The title itself hints at this central duality; while many people leave the town and don’t return to enrich it, others embrace the fertile land around them and celebrate what has grown from it.

These inspiring depictions remind all of us to respect our roots, embrace our surroundings, and never stop trying to make the world a better place.