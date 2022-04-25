 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Review: Performances lift 'The Falconer'

Like many criminal endeavors, Tariq and Cai’s animal smuggling enterprise began with good intentions.

Inspired by true events, “The Falconer” follows the two teenagers in Muscat, Oman as they steal and sell animals in order to raise money for Tariq’s sister Alia to divorce her abusive husband. Their jobs at the local zoo allow them to smuggle out small ones like hamsters and fish, but as the stakes rise for Alia, the endeavor begins to snowball, and Tariq’s determination clashes with Cai’s love for the animals.

There’s much more going on here than a Breaking Bad-style tale of two boys descending into crime; writers and directors Adam Sjöberg and Seanne Winslow weave themes of identity and responsibility throughout the narrative. As Cai trains a falcon he stole from the zoo with the intention of releasing her into the wild, it’s difficult not to see a reflection of the boys’ situations.

Cai is a Westerner raised in Oman who spends his summers traveling, and who plans to study at a Canadian university. Tariq, on the other hand, is a local boy forever bound to his family and his hometown. If the falcon is set free untrained, Cai says, she will never return and starve to death in the wild. “She may not come back,” Tariq points out as they prepare to set her loose — and as Cai packs his suitcase, about to leave his home and his best friend.

The Falconer sometimes loses its focus, swerving between a tense, clock-is-ticking drama and an intimate character study. Riveting performances from the two leads and almost documentary-style direction, however, ensures that it never loses the incredible authenticity that anchors it to its emotional center.

If you go

What: 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival

When: April 21-30

Where: Various venues in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro

Tickets: On sale now

Information: Full schedule and tickets at riverrunfilm.com

