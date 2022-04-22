 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Review: Wake Up, Leonard tackles anxiety with comedy

  • 0

Kat Mills Martin’s improvisational feature comedy, Wake Up, Leonard (2022), is a promising source of happiness. Unlike most films that encompass a dramatically dark character dealing with mental health issues, Martin’s film takes a different approach by tackling anxiety with comedy.

Within an amusing world coated with a bright and airy texture, we follow a flamboyantly down-on-his-luck young man named Leonard who is played by the hilarious Nigel Defriez. We open on a beautiful mountainous landscape juxtaposed to the riffs and clangs of a tension-filled jazzy drum set. All the sudden, Leonard wearing a white hair bow jumps up from the grass and looks skeptically at his surroundings. This film starts and ends with a chuckle.

While mending a broken heart and moving into his new apartment, Leonard receives a surprise text from his ex-boyfriend which entails a last-minute date. This spurs the need for Leonard to put his life together in one day. He tries to shortcut his way at improving his overall vibe before the date, but every effort he makes to turn his misery around seems to add unneeded stress. Even the simple things such as finding the perfect shirt increase his anxiety.

People are also reading…

This hysterical film also dabbles in both the surreal and impressionistic layers of Leonard’s reality. At one moment we find him staring aimlessly at a baby’s face while waiting for a smoothie, and in another he’s frantically unpacking boxes while his friend rambles about celebrating his birthday eve. Sam Roden, the cinematographer, brilliantly captures this rapid style of storytelling.

Throughout the film, Leonard is asked by many if he is OK. This triggers a vulnerable state, causing him to flee. However, Leonard discovers that his stress is a unit of his situational avoidance and that true solace is found through one’s own choice of being at peace.

C. Neil Davenport is a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

If you go

What: 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival

When: April 21-30

Where: Various venues in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro

Tickets: On sale now

Information: Full schedule and tickets at riverrunfilm.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania

3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicolas Cage confirms some crazy rumors about himself

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert