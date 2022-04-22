Review: Wake Up, Leonard tackles anxiety with comedy

Kat Mills Martin’s improvisational feature comedy, Wake Up, Leonard (2022), is a promising source of happiness. Unlike most films that encompass a dramatically dark character dealing with mental health issues, Martin’s film takes a different approach by tackling anxiety with comedy.

Within an amusing world coated with a bright and airy texture, we follow a flamboyantly down-on-his-luck young man named Leonard who is played by the hilarious Nigel Defriez. We open on a beautiful mountainous landscape juxtaposed to the riffs and clangs of a tension-filled jazzy drum set. All the sudden, Leonard wearing a white hair bow jumps up from the grass and looks skeptically at his surroundings. This film starts and ends with a chuckle.

While mending a broken heart and moving into his new apartment, Leonard receives a surprise text from his ex-boyfriend which entails a last-minute date. This spurs the need for Leonard to put his life together in one day. He tries to shortcut his way at improving his overall vibe before the date, but every effort he makes to turn his misery around seems to add unneeded stress. Even the simple things such as finding the perfect shirt increase his anxiety.

This hysterical film also dabbles in both the surreal and impressionistic layers of Leonard’s reality. At one moment we find him staring aimlessly at a baby’s face while waiting for a smoothie, and in another he’s frantically unpacking boxes while his friend rambles about celebrating his birthday eve. Sam Roden, the cinematographer, brilliantly captures this rapid style of storytelling.

Throughout the film, Leonard is asked by many if he is OK. This triggers a vulnerable state, causing him to flee. However, Leonard discovers that his stress is a unit of his situational avoidance and that true solace is found through one’s own choice of being at peace.

C. Neil Davenport is a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.