Review: 'You Resemble Me' is a haunting biopic of a Muslim woman's unjust fate

What a delicate feat this film is. Dina Amer’s “You Resemble Me” is a haunting biopic — although it feels equally like a tone poem — that sets out to change the narrative on the life and controversial death of Hasna Aït Boulahcen, falsely-alleged suicide bomber.

After the bombing and shootout in the Parisian suburb Saint-Denis, Hasna was quickly vilified as the perpetrator of the attack, even though footage and evidence that would follow revealed her more tragic and desperately sad ending.

Therefore, what we thankfully are given here with this film is a corrective, emotional — even sometimes temperamental — portrayal of a woman driven to potential radicalization, at least according to the deeply intimate premise Amer and Mullick have written.

The imagery is up-close, sometimes even zeroing in on the corners of Hasna’s mouth. With this, we are constantly planted in her descent as the community around her refuses her understanding or respect, whether it be from her foster families or her job or the sleazy French men of the city.

Not every tool here is used as effectively as the filmmakers might have hoped, though. The team used deep-fake technology to intermittently alter the face of Hasna. This effect seems to suggest that Hasna’s path could have been the one taken by any Muslim woman being treated poorly by the people of France — or in Hasna’s case, her own parents. Though the effort behind the idea is commendable, the effect ends up being more distracting than chilling.

But in the end, this is still an extremely impactful piece as a whole, complete with an endlessly compelling and star-turning performance from lead actress Mouna Soualem.