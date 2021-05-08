RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Black Conflux' leaves viewer's eyes and ears always captivated

“Black Conflux” will lead you to believe — for the majority of its runtime — that our two main characters will come together in some sort of cataclysmic event that will forever alter their lives.

Apart from a sparse dose of uplifting musical moments, the preponderance of the film’s plot is filled unfortunately with empty tension. In entering the film, I might have expected a tense, heart-pounding thriller by the way these characters seemed destined to make all of the wrong choices. Instead, the filmmakers try to throw up vacant characterization in the hopes of some foreseeable change in the protagonist(s).

But when it is supremely vague where said characters begin emotionally, it is hard to dig through the pretentious air of ambiguity for some semblance of growth; instead, we are left with incomplete relationships, as we yearn for this brewing connection that doesn’t amount to a hill of beans.