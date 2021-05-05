 Skip to main content
RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Events Transpiring Before, During, and After a High School Basketball Game'
RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Events Transpiring Before, During, and After a High School Basketball Game'

It’s 1999 and the Middleview Ducks boys basketball team are about to play the most low-stakes game of their lives. As the team prepares for another certain loss, the dramas around the game become more of a focus than the score. Locker room conversations about existentialism, an Assistant Coach’s (Andrew Phung, KIM'S CONVENIENCE) obsession with an NBA offence technique, organizing a radical theatre protest, and frantically searching for an osteoporosis-stricken canine are just some of the events that take place before, during, and after the high school basketball game. The mundane realities of high school rise to the forefront as the characters both strive to reach their ambitions and accept their inadequacies.

Director - Ted Stenson

ciffcalgary.ca

The title of this feature, while too painfully long to continue referring to, does succeed at creating no false expectations about what it’s delivering.

This slice-of-life comedy is set in the world of an Alberta, Canada, high school circa 1999, where the scrawny, amateur basketball team concern themselves far more with deciphering the existential value of “The Matrix” than any athletic aspirations, only to be crushed when they face a far more daunting team.

Surrounding the game are a number of interwoven conflicts between coaches, referees and a radicalized group of theater kids attempting to organize an anti-censorship protest. This tapestry of events does little to create a complex narrative web like in “Magnolia” or “Crash.” Instead, the film would rather have the audience revel in quotidian events, conversations and the serene silence of school hallways in the after-hours.

While this movie takes its flavor from the period’s classics such as “Dazed and Confused,” its chit-chatting characters sit on the benches rather than live off the screen like Richard Linklater’s indie icons or the angsty teen rebels of John Hughes (“The Breakfast Club,” “Pretty in Pink”). There’s a clear awareness of this behind the camera as well. Scenes are presented almost exclusively in a series of unbroken wide shots framed to fit the ensemble but not too close as to heighten their emotions.

With its offbeat humor and dry, unaffected aesthetic, there will certainly be a niche audience for this film. However, if someone doesn’t find the situation itself to be personally relatable, then this movie has not much else to offer.

Brock Ferlaak is a student at UNC School of the Arts.

'Events Transpiring Before, During, and After a High School Basketball Game'

Rating: TN (may have some mature content)

Running time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Country: Canada

Review: 3 out of 5 stars

When: Streaming May 8

Tickets: $12 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/EventsTranspiring

