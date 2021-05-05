RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Events Transpiring Before, During, and After a High School Basketball Game'

The title of this feature, while too painfully long to continue referring to, does succeed at creating no false expectations about what it’s delivering.

This slice-of-life comedy is set in the world of an Alberta, Canada, high school circa 1999, where the scrawny, amateur basketball team concern themselves far more with deciphering the existential value of “The Matrix” than any athletic aspirations, only to be crushed when they face a far more daunting team.

Surrounding the game are a number of interwoven conflicts between coaches, referees and a radicalized group of theater kids attempting to organize an anti-censorship protest. This tapestry of events does little to create a complex narrative web like in “Magnolia” or “Crash.” Instead, the film would rather have the audience revel in quotidian events, conversations and the serene silence of school hallways in the after-hours.