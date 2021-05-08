 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Fires in the Dark' needs a more interesting protagonist
0 comments

RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Fires in the Dark' needs a more interesting protagonist

{{featured_button_text}}
'Fires in the Dark'

A scene from "Fires in the Dark."

 RiverRun International Film Festival, provided

“Fires in the Dark,” written and directed by Dominique Lienhard, is a French adaptation of the Japanese novel “Shipwrecks” by Akira Yoshimura.

It tells the story of Alan, played with captivating poise by Belgian actor Igor Van Dessel, a teenage boy living in a poor, remote fishing village nestled between the mountains and the coast of 17th century France. Alan’s family and the rest of his village are perpetually facing starvation.

After Alan’s father, played by Jérémie Elkaïm, sells himself into two years of indentured servitude for a few sacks of grain, Alan is thrust into manhood and must provide for the family until his father returns. As Alan becomes more trusted within his community, he learns that the core traditions of his village exist in support of a dark solidarity.

Pascale Marin’s cinematography aggrandizes the natural beauty on constant display throughout the film, but looks alone aren’t enough to feed a hungry audience. Despite Dessel’s nuanced performance, Alan is a deeply uninteresting character.

A great protagonist makes choices that propel the story forward, but Alan rarely chooses anything for himself; he’s practically an observer in his own life. This may be accurate to the period or to the novel, but it’s boring to watch.

A prime example of this is Alan’s relationship with his love interest, Selma, played by Louna Espinosa. He takes no initiative with her throughout the film, except to threaten her early on when she wakes him up, very kindly, after he fell asleep on watch; despite this, through circumstance and outside encouragement, they become close.

Because of his passivity, their development as a couple, along with the rest of Alan’s story, holds little dramatic weight, like a weakly cast net empty of fish.

Joe Fry is a student at UNC School of the Arts.

'Fires in the Dark'

Rating: TN (may have some mature content)

Running time: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Review: 3 out of 5 stars

When: Streaming on May 9

Tickets: $12 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/FiresintheDark

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News