RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Fires in the Dark' needs a more interesting protagonist

“Fires in the Dark,” written and directed by Dominique Lienhard, is a French adaptation of the Japanese novel “Shipwrecks” by Akira Yoshimura.

It tells the story of Alan, played with captivating poise by Belgian actor Igor Van Dessel, a teenage boy living in a poor, remote fishing village nestled between the mountains and the coast of 17th century France. Alan’s family and the rest of his village are perpetually facing starvation.

After Alan’s father, played by Jérémie Elkaïm, sells himself into two years of indentured servitude for a few sacks of grain, Alan is thrust into manhood and must provide for the family until his father returns. As Alan becomes more trusted within his community, he learns that the core traditions of his village exist in support of a dark solidarity.

Pascale Marin’s cinematography aggrandizes the natural beauty on constant display throughout the film, but looks alone aren’t enough to feed a hungry audience. Despite Dessel’s nuanced performance, Alan is a deeply uninteresting character.

A great protagonist makes choices that propel the story forward, but Alan rarely chooses anything for himself; he’s practically an observer in his own life. This may be accurate to the period or to the novel, but it’s boring to watch.