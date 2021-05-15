RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Landlocked'

It’s a quintessential film festival tear-jerker: A man named Nicholas (Dustin Gooch) reunites with his estranged transgender parent (Delia Kropp) to spread the ashes of his birth mother at sea. Timothy Hall’s "Landlocked" paves the way for a subtextual reflection on loss, grief, and identity, but runs out of road before it can arrive somewhere great.

Gooch offers a powerful performance that carries the film; you can always read palpable frustration and real-time grief in his expressions, and Hall is smart to focus heavily on his faces. And with an equally wonderful performance from Kropp as the transgender parent ... I still don’t feel their chemistry. Obviously, a lack of chemistry is expected for a fractured parent-child relationship, but I can’t shake the feeling that the disconnect might go beyond Hall’s intentions.

The film’s marketing description of “transgender father” to describe Nicholas’ male-to-female transgender mother had me a bit worried with how Hall would treat her character, but I was put at ease with the film’s silent empathy for her identity.