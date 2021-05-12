RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Lily Topples The World'

YouTube has irrevocably changed the world of entertainment. “Lily Topples The World” is evidence of this, as without YouTube, its subject may never have drawn the public eye.

Lily Hevesh, known as Hevesh5 by her subscribers and the internet at large, is an American domino artist who got her start on YouTube when she was 9 years old. Now in her early 20s, Lily’s portfolio of elaborate, ephemeral designs have amassed over 3 million followers and turned her into the world’s most renowned domino artist.

Jeremy Workman’s documentary explores Lily’s life and her journey as an artist and a professional, though it does so with little artistic vision itself (the horrible colored location titles definitely don’t count).

Lily’s humility, warmth and passion for her community and her art illuminate every minute of the film’s runtime. Even when she isn’t onscreen, the people Workman chooses to highlight in the periphery of Lily’s life fill in the picture of who she is and what effect she’s had on her corner of the world.