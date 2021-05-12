 Skip to main content
RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Lily Topples The World'
RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Lily Topples The World'

'Lily Topples the World'

A scene from “Lily Topples the World.”

 RiverRun Film International Festival, provided

YouTube has irrevocably changed the world of entertainment. “Lily Topples The World” is evidence of this, as without YouTube, its subject may never have drawn the public eye.

Lily Hevesh, known as Hevesh5 by her subscribers and the internet at large, is an American domino artist who got her start on YouTube when she was 9 years old. Now in her early 20s, Lily’s portfolio of elaborate, ephemeral designs have amassed over 3 million followers and turned her into the world’s most renowned domino artist.

Jeremy Workman’s documentary explores Lily’s life and her journey as an artist and a professional, though it does so with little artistic vision itself (the horrible colored location titles definitely don’t count).

Lily’s humility, warmth and passion for her community and her art illuminate every minute of the film’s runtime. Even when she isn’t onscreen, the people Workman chooses to highlight in the periphery of Lily’s life fill in the picture of who she is and what effect she’s had on her corner of the world.

While the film brushes against larger topics at the fringe of Lily’s story, such as the large-scale abandonment of baby girls in China and the democratization of media through YouTube, it refrains from taking a risk on a larger thematic commentary and instead keeps a narrow focus on Lily.

This isn’t necessarily the wrong choice, as the inherent fragility of Lily’s art form exudes tension and the film is engrossing enough when Lily as a person is front and center; her family life, her development as an artist, and her mindset as a professional are all interesting and occasionally inspiring in their own right.

Still, it feels like the filmmakers were afraid of crafting a design as alluring and complex as those of Hevesh5 herself.

Joe Fry is a student at UNC School of the Arts.

'Lily Topples the World'

Rating: TN (may have some mature content)

Running time: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Review: 3 out of 5 stars

When and where: 8:30 p.m. May 14 at Marketplace Drive-In and streaming on May 15

Tickets: $20 for drive-in and $12 for streaming at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/LilyTopplestheWorld

