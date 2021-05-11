RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Los Hermanos/The Brothers' a metaphor for U.S./Cuban relations

“Los Hermanos/The Brothers” follows the story of lmar Gavilán and Aldo López-Gavilán, two musical prodigies from Cuba who have lived parallel lives across a sea of separation.

Ilmar, the elder brother, left Cuba at 14 to study violin in the Soviet Union and eventually settled in the United States. Aldo, a pianist and composer, remained in their home country. Decades later, the two want nothing more than to record music together as masters of their craft and as brothers, but the oceanic obstacles erected by the U.S. embargo douse their dream at every turn.

Marcia Jarmel and Ken Schneider document the disparity between the Gavilán brothers’ lives as professional musicians in their respective countries without judgement, giving equal attention to what binds them together through it all: the love of music, of family and of Cuba.

The metaphor these brothers represent is not subtle, as Jarmel and Schneider even include a soundbite from 2016 of President Obama declaring in that “... the United States and Cuba are like two brothers who’ve been estranged for many years, even as we share the same blood.”

The film has a pulsing rhythm at its core that envelops the viewer in a celebration of the Gavilán brothers’ music and crescendos into two questions that burrow into your heart: What is the humanistic and artistic cost of our two nations’ enduring divide? And is it worth it?

Joe Fry is a student at UNC School of the Arts.

