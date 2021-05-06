RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Medicine Man' is the story of a man's quest to bring free health care to those who need it

Paul Michael Angell’s documentary "Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story" is a wonderful and touching look at one man’s quest to bring free health care to America’s most vulnerable populations, and an overall testament to one man’s dedication to improving society.

One part exposé of the life and career of British adventurer Stanley Brock, and one part investigation into America’s faltering health-care system, the documentary threads together biography with topical investigative journalism. It shows how Brock made the late-in-life transition from roving animal wrangler to roving medicine man. The film mixes archival footage showcasing Brock’s celebrity past on the television program "Wild Kingdom" with new interviews about his company RAM and its traveling pop-up clinics.

The documentary’s most compelling moments come from the on-the-ground footage captured at Brock’s mobile health-care sites. We see everyday folks camping out for days for a chance to get everything from tooth extractions to tumors removed free of charge.

The filmmakers capture excellent interviews with down-on-their-luck Americans unable to get care without the help of Brock’s intervention and some who emphatically disagree with the notion of universal health care.