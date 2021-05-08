RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Missing in Brooks County' doesn't dig deep enough into emotion

Immigration was front and foremost during the Trump administration. The cruelty of “the wall” and the ICE detention cages still ring in our heads, and they ring loud within Jeff Bemiss and Lisa Molomot, the directors of "Missing in Brooks County," a documentary that follows two immigrant families searching for their missing loved ones in the eponymous Texas county.

In the first 10 minutes of the film, we see a rotting corpse splayed out in a field. Clear as day, no censors or blurs. This not-so-tasteful shot left a bad taste that I couldn’t spit out for the rest of the film’s unusually brief runtime, and it drew my attention closer to the film’s tone as a whole.

The whole movie is very much about A Current Issue, and in focusing so much on its own relevance, it starts to feel like a PSA, only depending on the face value of these family stories, but not digesting them; just pop in, film the talking heads, pop out.