RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Sapelo' draws parallels between traditional culture and what the future might bring

I hold steadfast that the best stories are, at their core, about storytelling itself. Where do they come from? Why do we tell them? Who do we tell them for? These questions are explored with a vivid tactility in Nick Brandestini’s enrapturing documentary, “Sapelo.”

In this film, we meet the two young sons of Cornelia, an elderly Black woman and the last of the Saltwater Geechee people, as they discover and grow with the thick forests of Georgia.

These two brothers, Johnathan and JerMarkest, are what drive the film. They’re so natural in front of the camera. And then you’re caught off guard by JerMarkest apologizing for cursing so much, a very small moment, but one that shows how embedded (no pun intended) videography is in their generation.

What makes the boys’ stories so compelling is how Brandestini presents scenes of the them as synonyms for the stories Cordelia wishes to pass down to them (which we hear throughout the film in voiceover). They lead into each new morsel of adolescent drama with a fable, regarding a struggle with tradition, the unarticulated frustration of growing pains, the ability to tell, and most importantly see, stories.