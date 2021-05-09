RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Thorp' a fun story about an alien returning to Earth 30 years after his first trip

Director Dennis Donovan has whipped up a delirious and campy intergalactic love story with a few sinister twists in his new feature “Thorp.”

Written by Walker Hare, this indie film will likely hit a home run for fans of kitschy comedies such as “Napoleon Dynamite” with its similar sardonic wit and colorful anachronisms.

“Thorp” tells the story of an alien child, named Thorp, who has landed back on earth 30 years after his first trip in search of his childhood friend (a human girl named Sam), but this time in the body of a grown man. The hijinks that ensue combine the overgrown innocence of Tom Hank’s performance in “Big” (1988) with quirky modern commentary on how society has progressed into the smart-phone age since Thorp’s last trip to Earth in the ‘80s.

The film holds up well as a rom-com, too, full of fun sequences involving Thorp’s misadventures with the new millennium set (including a heroic incident involving a rogue drone, which causes Thorp to go “viral” online). It’s low-stakes fun that never overstays its welcome and dances the line between corny and earnest by remaining self-aware of its own ridiculousness throughout.

Come for the psychedelic camera vignettes and Thorp’s quippy and hilarious misunderstandings of modern vernacular, and stay for his heartwarming loyalty to his one and only best friend. This film will remind you of the power of friendship and make you long for the halcyon days of water aerobics, long before smart phones colored our intergalactic friendships.

Kelly Simpson is a student at UNC School of the Arts.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.