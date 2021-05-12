RiverRun Film Festival review: Title 'Television Event' doesn't do justice to the drama of the film

The blurry line of morality between creating art that has something meaningful to say and the overall goal of entertainment or escape, should rightfully be on the minds of filmmakers who decide they have something to say past their narrative limitations.

In "Television Event" — the title of which is deceptively dull — filmmaker Jeff Daniels pushes this very query towards his own audience. Luckily, he neither cops out by leaving the viewer to completely decipher a point, nor completely spoonfeeds audience members by underestimating their intelligence.

The film tells the story of "The Day After," a television movie that aired on ABC in 1983, telling a story about the disastrous dangers of nuclear war, and the human cost of such reckless government decisions.

The film is part making-of documentary, part political statement. Daniels and Company do a fantastic job balancing amusing, high-brow set gossip and the filmmakers’ determination to make the film that would mean the most to its audience considering the stakes, rather than just another puff piece made for television.