RiverRun Film Festival review: Title 'Television Event' doesn't do justice to the drama of the film
A scene from "Television Event."

 RiverRun International Film Festival, provided

The blurry line of morality between creating art that has something meaningful to say and the overall goal of entertainment or escape, should rightfully be on the minds of filmmakers who decide they have something to say past their narrative limitations.

In "Television Event" — the title of which is deceptively dull — filmmaker Jeff Daniels pushes this very query towards his own audience. Luckily, he neither cops out by leaving the viewer to completely decipher a point, nor completely spoonfeeds audience members by underestimating their intelligence.

The film tells the story of "The Day After," a television movie that aired on ABC in 1983, telling a story about the disastrous dangers of nuclear war, and the human cost of such reckless government decisions.

The film is part making-of documentary, part political statement. Daniels and Company do a fantastic job balancing amusing, high-brow set gossip and the filmmakers’ determination to make the film that would mean the most to its audience considering the stakes, rather than just another puff piece made for television.

The runtime can often in the first half become a little too in love with the studio inner workings that created most of the drama between filmmaker and production. But the aftermath of such a release — particularly at the height of the Cold War — proves to be fertile ground for a discussion of what American audiences will tolerate during their daily intake of network television and also what good such a grisly piece can do in the long run of history.

And given that Reagan, in his memoirs, draws a direct line from the film to his signing of the Nuclear Forces Treaty with Gorbachev, the answer is gratefully plain.

Aidan Healy is a student at UNC School of the Arts.

'Television Event'

Rating: MT (significant mature content)

Running time: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Review: 4 out of 5 stsars

When: Streaming on May 13

Tickets: $12 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/TelevisionEvent

