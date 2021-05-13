 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Youth v. Gov'
0 comments

RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Youth v. Gov'

{{featured_button_text}}
FILM_YouthVGov.jpg

A scene from "Youth v. Gov."

 RiverRun International Film Festival, provided

"Youth v. Gov" is an enthralling piece of activist cinema. Even so, I feel it is my duty to warn you, these 21 children and teenagers will leave you feeling wildly unmotivated in life by comparison.

All jokes aside, I mean this in the most respectful way possible, because these kids are incredibly proactive, doing the work to save our planet that most adults in more of a position to do so are actively fighting against.

Director/Producer Christi Cooper takes a pretty classic — if standard — approach to this courtroom drama, as we follow the ups and downs of these kids as they sue the government for its allegedly deliberate involvement in the causation of climate change. The best moments are those in which we are allowed to breath with our collection of characters, like when one young man sings for a silent congregation in meditation for the trial.

In watching documentaries more often in my later years, there is one aspect that I always look for, and that is perspective. Though it is important for a nonfiction piece of art to have some semblance of a point of view, the medium provides an unequalled chance to put forth a more well-rounded outlook on the issue at hand.

If I had any issue with the film, it would be its insistence on the one side of the case. It is not that I can really argue against any points these kids bring to the courts, but rather the nagging feeling that there is a missing piece to this puzzle.

Nevertheless, this is certainly a must-watch for all audiences, especially those skeptical about not only the dangers of climate change, but also the will of the young people who are willing to fight for change.

Aidan Healy is a student at UNC School of the Arts.

'Youth v. Gov'

Rating: TN (may have some mature content)

Running time: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Review: 3½ out of 5 stars

When: Streaming on May 14

Tickets: $12 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/YouthvGov

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits Show After Offensive Video Resurfaces

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News