RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Youth v. Gov'

"Youth v. Gov" is an enthralling piece of activist cinema. Even so, I feel it is my duty to warn you, these 21 children and teenagers will leave you feeling wildly unmotivated in life by comparison.

All jokes aside, I mean this in the most respectful way possible, because these kids are incredibly proactive, doing the work to save our planet that most adults in more of a position to do so are actively fighting against.

Director/Producer Christi Cooper takes a pretty classic — if standard — approach to this courtroom drama, as we follow the ups and downs of these kids as they sue the government for its allegedly deliberate involvement in the causation of climate change. The best moments are those in which we are allowed to breath with our collection of characters, like when one young man sings for a silent congregation in meditation for the trial.

In watching documentaries more often in my later years, there is one aspect that I always look for, and that is perspective. Though it is important for a nonfiction piece of art to have some semblance of a point of view, the medium provides an unequalled chance to put forth a more well-rounded outlook on the issue at hand.