RiverRun International Film Festival announces awards for the 2022 festival

The RiverRun International Film Festival announced the Jury Awards for the 2022 Festival.

This year’s festival was April 21 to 30 and offered in-person and virtual screenings. The festival this year presented 174 films representing 33 countries.

“I was thrilled with our film lineup this year, easily my favorite one we have ever offered,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun Executive Director. “It was wonderful to see so many folks in person again this year and host award ceremonies, wonderful panels, and of course so many screenings where smiling faces filled seats. As always, RiverRun is grateful to all of the incredible people who make the Festival happen — our staff, volunteers, filmmakers, and of course, all that come out to attend our screenings. We cannot wait to celebrate 25 years of RiverRun in 2023.”

RiverRun 2022 Jury Awards

NARRATIVE FEATURES

Best Narrative Feature: "You Resemble Me" directed by Dina Amer

Peter Brunette Award for Best Director: Adam Sjöberg and Seanne Winslow for "The Falconer"

Best Screenplay of a Narrative Feature: Dina Amer for "You Resemble Me"

Best Actress in a Narrative Feature: Rachel Lambert in "I Can Feel You Walking"

Best Actor in a Narrative Feature: Rami Zahar and Rupert Fennessy in "The Falconer"

Special Jury Award for Creative Vision: "The Noise of Engines" directed by Philippe Gregoire

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

Best Documentary Feature: "Art & Krimes by Krimes" directed by Alysa Nahmias

Best Director of a Documentary Feature: Ira McKinley and Bhwain Suchak for "Outta the Muck"

Special Jury Award for Human Rights Filmmaking: "A Decent Home" directed by Sara Terry

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Best Narrative Short: "Hallelujah" directed by Victor Gabriel

Best Student Narrative Short: "Not the 80s" directed by Marleen Valien

Honorable Mention for Comedy: "S.O.S." directed by Sarah Hafner

Honorable Mention for Horror: "Skin & Bone" directed by Eli Powers

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

RiverRun is an Academy Award qualifying Festival for Documentary Shorts

Best Documentary Short: "The Sentence of Michael Thompson" directed by Haley Elizabeth Anderson and Kyle Thrash

Honorable Mention: "Holding Moses" directed by Rivkah Beth Medow

Honorable Mention: "Stranger at the Gate" directed by Joshua Seftel

Special Jury Award for Visual Storytelling: "His Name Was Cargo" directed by Marco Signoretti

ANIMATED SHORTS

RiverRun is an Academy Award qualifying Festival for Animated Shorts

Best Animated Short: "The Clearing" directed by Daniel Hope

Best Student Animated Film: "Yallah!" directed by Cécile Adant, Renaud de Saint Albin, Candice Behague, Nayla Nassar, Edouard Pitula and Anaïs Sassatelli

Honorable Mention: "Prosopagnosia" directed by Steven Fraser

Kilpatrick Townsend Audience Choice Award: "Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen" directed by Daniel Raim

Reel South Award: "Mother(s) & Son" directed by Kiersten Houser.

Pitch Fest Awards: The 11th annual RiverRun Pitch Fest was held with college students from four colleges from North Carolina pitching their documentary film projects to a panel of judges in hopes of winning cash prizes.

First place: "Becoming the Lion" directed by Meri “Miranda” Tai from Wake Forest University

"Becoming the Lion" directed by Meri "Miranda" Tai from Wake Forest University Second place: "Sentient Souvenirs" directed by Pearl Marley from University of North Carolina at Wilmington

Master of Cinema Awards: Karen Allen, Gigi Perreau, Kristi Zea and Karmic Release Ltd.

Spark Awards: Natalie Bullock Brown and Iman Zawahry

RiverRun will celebrate its silver anniversary next year, with the 25th RiverRun International Film Festival running April 13-22, 2023.