RiverRun International Film Festival continues with these in-person offerings

8:30 p.m. May 15: "The Machinery of Dreams." This young adult fantasy film was made in Charlottesville, Va. After 8-year-old Lily’s mother is hospitalized after an accident, Lily’s aging grandmother tells her a fairy tale to help pass the time. It becomes clear that the story is not fiction, and Lily ventures into the heart of the fairy tale in search of a talisman to save her mother. No tickets necessary for the free Bailey Park screening. The virtual screening is a paid, ticketed screening. Free.