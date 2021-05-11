RiverRun International Film Festival continues with these in-person offerings

The RiverRun International Film Festival continues with in-person and virtual offerings. Check out the in-person options below and the virtual viewings at riverrunfilm.com.
At Marketplace Drive-In, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway.
8:30 p.m. May 13: "Life in the Sacrifice Zone." Winston-Salem filmmaker Chad Nance highlights an African American community in rural North Carolina that battled systematic racism and one of the world’s largest energy companies. A series of environmental disasters, racist actions by local officials and mysterious medical issues spurred the community into action. Tickets are $20 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/LifeintheSacrificeZone.
8:30 p.m. May 15: "The Capote Tapes." “Answered Prayers” was meant to be Truman Capote’s greatest masterpiece, an epic portrait of New York’s glittering jet-set society. Instead, it sparked his downfall. Through never-before-heard audio archives and interviews with Capote’s friends and enemies, this film reveals the rise and fall of America’s most iconic gay writer. Tickets are $20 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/CapoteTapes.
8:30 p.m. May 16: "The Dry." Eric Bana stars in this pot-boiler Australian thriller about a police detective who returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound — the unsolved death of a teenage girl. Tickets are $20 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/TheDry.
At SECCA lawn, 750 Marguerite Drive.
8:30 p.m. May 13: "Summertime." During a summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 25 young Angelenos intersect. A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver weave in and out of each other’s stories. Through poetry, they express life, love, heartache, family, home and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers. Tickets are $12 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/Summertime
8:30 p.m. May 15: "Landlocked." After his mother’s death, a man is reunited with his estranged, transgender father as they journey to scatter her ashes off the Georgia coast. Transgender activist Delia Kropp stars in the lead role of Briana. UNCSA alums take several key filmmaking roles, including screenwriter Jonathan Foster, cinematographer Alexander Sablow and director Timothy Hall. Tickets are $12 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/Landlocked.
At Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave.
8:30 p.m. May 14: "Bethesda: A Shelter's Story." This immersive documentary by RiverRun alum and Wake Forest University Professor Thom Southerland lovingly profiles The Bethesda Center for the Homeless, which operates a day shelter and emergency night shelter for homeless men and women in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. No tickets necessary for the free Bailey Park screening. The virtual screening is a paid, ticketed screening. Free.
8:30 p.m. May 15: "The Machinery of Dreams." This young adult fantasy film was made in Charlottesville, Va. After 8-year-old Lily’s mother is hospitalized after an accident, Lily’s aging grandmother tells her a fairy tale to help pass the time. It becomes clear that the story is not fiction, and Lily ventures into the heart of the fairy tale in search of a talisman to save her mother. No tickets necessary for the free Bailey Park screening. The virtual screening is a paid, ticketed screening. Free.
At Red Cinemas parking lot, 1305 Battleground Ave, Greensboro.
8:30 p.m. May 14: "before/during/after." Written by and starring RiverRun’s 2021 Emerging Master honoree Finnerty Steeves (“Orange is the New Black”), this dramedy centers on a middle-aged New York City theater actress who’s forced to figure out the kind of person she wants to be when her seemingly perfect marriage comes to an end after her husband cheats. Tickets are $12 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/Beforeduringafter.