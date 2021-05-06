RiverRun International Film Festival starts this week. Check out what's going on.

RiverRun International Film Festival begins today with a 2020 film called “Dream Horse” that stars Toni Collette and Damien Lewis. The drive-in viewing of this film is sold out, but don’t worry, there are plenty of other films to watch at home and at locations around Winston-Salem.

At Marketplace Drive-In 2095 Peters Creek Parkway.

8:30 p.m. May 7: “Any Day Now.” Starring the 2021 Master of Cinema honoree Alan Cumming. An abandoned teenager with Down syndrome is taken in by a gay couple (Cumming and Garret Dillahunt). But the living arrangement is questioned, and the men are faced to fight the legal system to keep the child. Inspired by a 1970s true story.

8:30 p.m. May 8: “Proper Pronouns.” The story of Dawn as she seeks validation in the pulpit and reconciliation in her marriage after she becomes Duane.

10:30 p.m. May 8: “Late Night Shorts.”

8:30 p.m. May 9: “Final Set.” A tennis prodigy’s career wasn’t what he hoped for, so at 37, he decides to return to the French Open.