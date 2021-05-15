RiverRun International Film Festival to present a number of virtual screenings after closing night

Workman said he became interested in doing the documentary after he finished his documentary “The World Before Your Feet” which screened at RiverRun in 2018.

“I was really kind of burned out after editing that (film),” he said. “To decompress, I would watch domino videos on YouTube. That’s when I discovered Lily and got to know her work.”

A Chinese adoptee, Hevesh grew up in New Hampshire, where she was the only Asian American girl in her town.

“She was very introverted and quiet but at around age 9, she discovered dominoes and started to put her domino creations on YouTube, and it kind of blew up and became this sensation,” Workman said.

On social media, her work has been viewed more than 1 billion times and she has more than 3 billion followers.

“The film is very much like a portrait of an artist as if it’s a painter or a sculptor,” Workman said. “However, what’s really interesting about the movie is that it slowly becomes less and less about an artist and more and more about a person. It becomes like a coming-of-age movie.”

As for RiverRun, Workman said he loves the film festival.

“I really think the audiences are so great,” he said.