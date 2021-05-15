RiverRun International Film Festival to present a number of virtual screenings after closing night

May 16 may be closing night for the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival, but screenings of some films are far from over.
“This is the first time in our history we’re having a closing night film at the drive-in, but there are still going to be films left that people can watch after closing night,” Rob Davis, executive director of RiverRun, said.
As of Sunday, there are 14 films in RiverRun’s Virtual Theater and some of them are available through May 18.
Once a virtual ticket is purchased, viewers have 72 hours to watch the film. That means if a ticket is purchased on May 18 for one of the last four films running through May 18, people will still have 72 hours of viewing.
The reason for the change this year is because RiverRun is offering a combination of virtual, outdoor and drive-in screenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to bring those virtual films on a few each day,” Davis said. “By doing that, they last a few days after the festival.”
Virtual films are also helping RiverRun in other ways.
“We’re seeing people buy tickets for the virtual films from all over the country,” Davis said.
He said an organization in Chicago bought 50 tickets for a particular RiverRun film, and an environmental law center in North Carolina bought about 25 tickets that it is offering to its offices across the country.
“It’s very interesting that our reach and the exposure of the RiverRun name in Winston-Salem through RiverRun is going much further this year than in a typical year,” Davis said.
He said things have gone well at this year’s film festival.
“We’re very pleased with it,” Davis said. “We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from people about the films, about the ticketing process.”
Based on demand, RiverRun has increased the capacity for some films from 100 to 125.
For example, because in-person screenings for the films “The Desiring” held at SECCA and “How to be a Good Wife” held at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton sold out their initial 100 tickets, their capacities increased.
“When we set the capacity there, it was before the governor allowed us to increase it,” Davis said.
He said the increased capacity for those outdoor screenings were well within the limits North Carolina recommends for mass gatherings.
Overall, virtual screenings have sold well — more than RiverRun’s virtual year-round offerings did, Davis said.
He also said most in-person shows have done well this year.
“Opening night sold out,” he said.
Domino toppler
One of the films that will continue screening beyond Sunday is “Lily Topples the World.” Its screening will run through May 17.
Jeremy Workman is the director of this documentary that follows 20-year-old Lily Hevesh — the world’s most acclaimed domino toppler — as she rises as an artist, role model and young woman.
Workman said he filmed the documentary over three years in many cities that featured appearances by celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon, Katy Perry and Will Smith.
“You watch her over the course of the movie, starting in her freshman year in college,” Workman said.
Viewers also get to see Hevesh in her artistry as she goes on major shows such as “The Tonight Show” and the “Today” show.
“It also follows and profiles some other domino artists in the community, all of whom are boys because Lily is also the only girl doing this,” Workman said. “Not only is she the only person of color, she’s also the only girl.”
One of the most notable male domino artists he interviewed for the documentary was Nathan Heck of Cary.
“The film is filmed in many cities,” Workman said. “It follows Lily as she’s in New York, Seattle, San Francisco and in Europe.”
Workman said he became interested in doing the documentary after he finished his documentary “The World Before Your Feet” which screened at RiverRun in 2018.
“I was really kind of burned out after editing that (film),” he said. “To decompress, I would watch domino videos on YouTube. That’s when I discovered Lily and got to know her work.”
A Chinese adoptee, Hevesh grew up in New Hampshire, where she was the only Asian American girl in her town.
“She was very introverted and quiet but at around age 9, she discovered dominoes and started to put her domino creations on YouTube, and it kind of blew up and became this sensation,” Workman said.
On social media, her work has been viewed more than 1 billion times and she has more than 3 billion followers.
“The film is very much like a portrait of an artist as if it’s a painter or a sculptor,” Workman said. “However, what’s really interesting about the movie is that it slowly becomes less and less about an artist and more and more about a person. It becomes like a coming-of-age movie.”
As for RiverRun, Workman said he loves the film festival.
“I really think the audiences are so great,” he said.
He said he has been to a lot of film festivals and has found that filmmakers know RiverRun’s reputation.