RiverRun International Film Festival to return to more normal schedule for its 24th consecutive year

RiverRun International Film Festival will return April 21-30 with indoor screenings for the first time since early 2020.

“We’re getting back to a more normal schedule this year with the number of indoor theaters,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun’s executive director. “Last year, we were on an abbreviated schedule because we were having to do everything outdoors for safety considerations.”

During a launch event at SECCA on April 5 to announce the festival’s film lineup, Davis noticed two common reactions from a group of 140 people who viewed some film clips and looked through the festival’s program guide.

“The general consensus from the audience was that this is one of our strongest lineups ever, and I agree with that,” he said.

Now, in its 24th consecutive year, RiverRun will offer both traditional in-person and virtual screenings. The festival will feature 174 films representing 33 countries, culled from a pool of nearly 1,700 submitted films.

“We had an extraordinary number of outstanding films submitted to us this year, so it was very difficult to narrow it down from 1,670 films to the 174 that are in the festival,” Davis said. “There were just so many terrific films sent to us.”

He said a lot of good films were not chosen this year because there was simply no room for them.

But the films that will have screenings include a variety of genres, including international, French comedies, Mexican narratives, documentary offerings and more.

A wide selection of films from the United States and North Carolina are also included.

“Our documentaries range from the recording of an album in Nashville’s famed RCA Studio B to the challenges of preserving and protecting New Jersey’s Passaic River,” Davis has said. “On the narrative front, our films include a tense thriller set in a Georgia bank, an estranged family coming together on their Montana ranch, and a Muslim American rom-com about a group of sisters in Queens.”

A third category of North Carolina short films called “Winston Stories” with Winston-Salem connections and filmmakers was added this year.

“These were very important films that we wanted to include in the festival,” Davis said.

Start to finish

Opening night will feature the narrative “The Rose Maker,” a French film directed by Pierre Pinaud and the documentary “We Feed People” directed by Ron Howard.

“The Rose Maker” tells the story of Eve (Catherine Frot), an artisanal rose grower struggling to stay afloat until her assistant comes up with a solution.

“We Feed People” spotlights chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s evolution from being a scrappy group of volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster-relief sector.

The closing night film will be “A Love Song.” Max Walker-Silverman is the director. Davis said this is a fun film with a lot of “unique humor.”

“This is a tale of two childhood sweethearts (Dale Dickey and Wes Studi), now both widowed, who share a night by a lake in the mountains. Reuniting after 40 years, the pair share childhood memories, make small talk and shelter together from loneliness,” RiverRun stated.

RiverRun’s Centerpiece Screening will be “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” directed by Daniel Raim.

“It’s a terrific documentary about the making of the film version of ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’” Davis said. “Anyone who has an interest in Broadway or in musical theater will absolutely love this film because it’s just an incredible story and back story surrounding that film.”

Davis expects a lot of people will enjoy seeing Steven Spielberg’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark” on the big screen.

“Karen Allen, who stars in it, will be here to get a Master of Cinema award,” Davis said. “That’s going to be a special night with Karen Allen here to introduce the film.”

Another French film to be screened at RiverRun will be “Lost Illusions” directed by Xavier Giannoli.

“The only way to describe it is that it is truly filmmaking on a grand scale,” Davis said. “This is like the epics of old Hollywood. It’s a huge costume drama, and it’s an exceptionally good film.”

Two directors

Filmmakers Samantha Knowles and Lucas Estevan Soares have films screening at the 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival.

Knowles, 31, a documentary filmmaker who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., is the director of the documentary short “Generation Impact: The Coder” that will be part of The Films With Class Middle School Shorts Program at the festival.

According to the film’s synopsis, “Jay Jay Patton was only 13 when she designed and built Photo Patch, a mobile app to help kids send photos and letters to parents who are incarcerated. The app was inspired by Jay Jay’s own experience; her dad was in prison for five years, and it was difficult to communicate with him as much as she wanted. Jay Jay and her dad then founded Unlock Academy, a school that teaches coding and provides mentoring to enable young people of color to have careers in STEM fields. This is a true story of drive, hope and ingenuity.”

“My past work very often has been around social justice issues, issues dealing with race,” Knowles said.

She said the first thing that jumped out at her as she learned of Jay Jay’s story was “this amazing father and daughter relationship.”

“Despite a lot of challenges and maintaining that relationship, they had this incredible bond,” Knowles said. “I’m really close to my dad, and I feel like Black people don’t always get to be depicted in that way — these father-daughter relationships. I was really drawn to that.”

Knowles said a lot of her work in the past has centered on empowered Black women and telling their stories with authenticity.

“I was so excited at the idea of chronicling their story,” she said.

Her documentaries include a four-part series called “Black and Missing” on HBO and the short film “Tangled Roots.”

Soares, a 31-year-old filmmaker and screenwriter from Florianopolis, Brazil, is the director of the Portuguese narrative “Neon Heart” in the Focus category at RiverRun.

“Neon Heart” is his first feature film from his production company International House of Cinema, or IHC, based in Brazil and Miami, Fla.

In the film, Fernando, played by Soares, works with his father in their singing telegram service car, called Neon Heart. The men drive a customized car to perform live messages that they are hired to do. After a performance that ends tragically, Fernando’s life changes completely, and he starts a mind-blowing journey in the name of love.

Soares, 31, said he has always been intrigued by singing telegram cars that he called “a Brazilian thing.”

“It’s a service you can hire to pay homage to people you love, basically you can sing romantic serenades, happy birthday messages and some other things. A person shows up by surprise in front of your house or work and he starts to shout out your name out loud. They have a microphone and a tacky customized car with speakers, balloons and lights.”

For his film, Soares said he mixes elements of the singing telegram cars with the neighborhood where he was born in Curitiba, Brazil.

“In the narrative, I use situations that I have lived in the neighborhood,” he said.

Honorees and venues

This year, the festival will highlight women spanning the history of film. Honorees are Master of Cinema Award recipients Karen Allen, Gigi Perreau, Hayley Mills, Kristi Zea and Karmic Release Ltd. Spark Awards for 2022 will go to Natalie Bullock Brown and Iman Zawahry.

The Master of Cinema Awards are RiverRun’s version of a lifetime achievement award, and the Spark Awards are given to someone just starting out or near the beginning of their film career.

“We are honoring seven women with these awards,” Davis said. “That ranges from the golden age of Hollywood up to the new-age digital filmmaking technology. I’m especially proud of the strong roster of women being honored this year.”

Free events

The 2022 festival will have free offerings — various panels, Family Night screenings at Bailey Park and Crossnore Communities for Children, Saturday Morning Cartoons, as well as Riverrun’s 11th annual Pitch Fest competition for college documentary filmmakers.

Seven colleges will participate in Pitch Fest on April 23: Elon University, High Point University, Spelman College, St. Augustine’s College, UNC Wilmington, University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Wake Forest University. This will be St. Augustine’s College and Spelman College’s first time in the Pitch Fest competition.

As for the panels, Davis is proud of the ones assembled this year as well as the topics they address.

For example, Ilana Coleman’s narrative, “Dos Estaciones,” and Iliana Sosa’s documentary, “What We Leave Behind” are part of this year’s festival. In the “A Woman’s Viewpoint: Mexican and Mexican American Films Today” panel discussion on April 22, these filmmakers will discuss the impact of women filmmakers telling Mexican and Mexican American stories and how new markets are affording them greater opportunities.

On April 30, the festival will have a panel discussion on “Career Sustainability in a Changing Film and Television Landscape.”

“The advent of streaming and new film and television outlets has seen an expansion of career opportunities in below-the-line careers not even imagined a decade ago,” RiverRun states in its program guide. “Join our panel for a discussion about the advent of new career opportunities and how these options can provide career satisfaction and sustainability in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Family Night screenings will be “Jetsons: The Movie” and “The Parent Trap.”

“We are looking forward to sharing all of these films with our audiences this year and seeing our audiences live in person,” Davis said. “We ended up with 174 films from 33 countries, so it’s a very strong lineup this year. We truly have something for everyone.”

