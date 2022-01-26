RiverRun to present “Apart” virtually Feb. 1

VIRTUAL VIEWING: RiverRun International Film Festival has announced the upcoming virtual screening of “Apart” at 7 p.m. Feb. 1. This screening is being presented alongside UNC-TV PBS North Carolina and is being screened as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program. The film focuses on three formerly incarcerated mothers, jailed for drug-related charges, as they fight to overcome alienation — and a society that labels them “felons” — to readjust to life with their families. A virtual discussion after the film will be moderated by ncIMPACT host Anita Brown-Graham. Kristen Powers, executive director of Benevolence Farm, will join the conversation. The screening and discussion are free, but registration is required at riverrunfilm.com.
