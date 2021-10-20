 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RiverRun to present free screening of ‘Storm Lake’
0 Comments

RiverRun to present free screening of ‘Storm Lake’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
"Storm Lake"

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen.

 RiverRun International Film Festival, provided

FREE SCREENING: RiverRun will start the 2021-22 Indie Lens Pop-up season with a free screening of “Storm Lake” on Oct. 21 outdoors at the offices of Kilpatrick Townsend, 1001 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The evening will begin with a panel discussion, hosted by RiverRun’s Jane McKim, featuring local newspaper professionals at 6:30 p.m., followed by the one-hour film. “Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Art Cullen and his family fight to unite and inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — come hell or pandemic,” states the movie’s website at stormlakemovie.com. This film is free and open to the public. The rain date will be Oct. 24. Bring chairs. Visit riverrunfilm.com/year-round-events-and-screenings. Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Locally, Indie Lens Pop-Up is presented by Wells Fargo.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian teenage gamer attracts millions of followers

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News