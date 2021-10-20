RiverRun to present free screening of ‘Storm Lake’

FREE SCREENING: RiverRun will start the 2021-22 Indie Lens Pop-up season with a free screening of “Storm Lake” on Oct. 21 outdoors at the offices of Kilpatrick Townsend, 1001 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The evening will begin with a panel discussion, hosted by RiverRun’s Jane McKim, featuring local newspaper professionals at 6:30 p.m., followed by the one-hour film. “Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Art Cullen and his family fight to unite and inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — come hell or pandemic,” states the movie’s website at stormlakemovie.com. This film is free and open to the public. The rain date will be Oct. 24. Bring chairs. Visit riverrunfilm.com/year-round-events-and-screenings. Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Locally, Indie Lens Pop-Up is presented by Wells Fargo.
Fran Daniel
