RiverRun to present “Theirs is the Kingdom” in Virtual Theater

VIRTUAL REWIND: The RiverRun International Film Festival will offer “Theirs is the Kingdom” in its Virtual Theater Nov. 12-29 as part of RiverRun Rewind — return engagements of festival favorites. The documentary, from Chris Zaluski, assistant teaching professor in the Wake Forest University Documentary Film Program, follows the creation of a contemporary fresco mural inside the sanctuary of a small church in Asheville, examining the intersection of poverty and portraiture. From first sketch to final unveiling, the viewer witnesses the difficulties of this ancient artistic technique. RiverRun said, “These return engagements of festival favorites in our Virtual Theater provide an opportunity for audiences to see films they might have missed during the festival, or to share films they particularly enjoyed with fellow film fans around the country.” Tickets are $12 at riverrunfilm.com.