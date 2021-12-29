The 10 best movies of 2021

The performances are excellent across the board, and Campion’s camera just eats up all those amazing shots of New Zealand landscapes ably standing in for the American West. To say too much about the story would venture into spoilers, but the narrative unfolds in surprising directions not usually explored in westerns. Expect this one to make a splash come awards season.

5. “tick, tick ... BOOM!” The 2021 award for best director-actor duo goes to Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda in this Netflix musical-biopic hybrid about the life of “Rent” composer and lyricist Jonathan Larson. Miranda is known for being extremely extra in everything he tries to do, as is Garfield. Their energies combined into movie magic as they weave their way through Larson’s many ups and downs in the years before he cemented his place as Broadway royalty.

Taking in “tick tick ... Boom” is like watching Broadway explode on Netflix, which for some may sound terrible but for this particular son of a theater critic was a slice of movie heaven. (Yes, this list is extremely musical-heavy. That’s both because musicals are my jam and 2021 just happened to be an incredible year for that particular genre of film.)