The 7 best Ralph Fiennes movies include a few you may never have heard of

Ralph Fiennes is always the same and always different.

The actor, who has only been nominated for two Oscars (most recently for “The English Patient,” 25 years ago) and has somehow never won, is good at everything. He can be silent or rambunctious, tragic or comic, educated or not, peripatetic or slow, kind or evil.

If you look at the people he played right after becoming famous in “Schindler’s List” — an American game show contestant in “Quiz Show,” an action hero in Kathryn Bigelow’s “Strange Days,” a swoony lover in “The English Patient” — you’ll note that they have nothing in common except that, give or take a mustache or a mole, they look exactly like Fiennes.

The actor, whose first name rhymes with “safe,” has said he hates using prosthetics or heavy makeup. Mostly visualized with computer-generated effects, even his Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” movies is still recognizably Fiennes. That could come from being stage-trained, where actors rely on imagination more than elaborate tricks.