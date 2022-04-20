'The Noise of Engines' is a promising debut film from Philippe Grégoire

“The Noise of Engines” is an absurd take on a coming-of-age story, blending comedy with dread to show the complexities of life.

Alexandre (Robert Naylor) is put on forced leave from his job with Canadian Customs after a mishap during sex leads to a full investigation into his intimate life. He returns to the small town in Quebec where he’s from, only for police to harass him over a different question of sexual obscenity, while a visitor (Tanja Björk) wants to learn about his home town and the two become fast friends.

What stands out in the film is the finely crafted cinematography, done by Shawn Pavlin. Every shot is set up to maximize the comedic punch of the scene, while also showing the character of the region. Even the opening credits are neatly arranged in a way different from any other film.

That same preciseness gives “Noise of Engines” its special tone. The strange circumstances Alexandre finds himself in could induce laughs or dread, and director Philippe Grégoire knows where to push it one way or the other to get the intended effect, whether it’s the camera placement or the timing of the editing. Even music stings that are typically associated with horror films are used to up the comedic punch here, while also hinting that more sinister moments are coming.

The camera and pacing also captures what life in small town Quebec is like without needing to spend much time exploring it. It’s fitting that “Noise of Engines” is playing in Winston-Salem, because it’s easy to see that many parts of Quebec are a lot like the small-town South. Change up the language and this could have just as easily been set in Roxboro.

One issue with the film is when this element overtakes the rest of the movie. Roughly halfway through, the film focuses entirely on Alexandre’s past and feeling out of place no matter where you live. Even the cinematography changes, with the steady shots giving way to handheld camera work.

These are not bad changes per se – the quiet shots of Iceland near the end are quite beautiful. But it does not feel like the same movie. And it’s a shame because the absurdist, comedic tone in the first half feels totally unique, and it’s very good to have from a debut feature filmmaker in Grégoire.

“The Noise of Engines” is still a very enjoyable watch and a promising first feature.

Michael Papich is a second year graduate student in the screenwriting program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.