UNC School of the Arts alumni, faculty have connections to Sundance Film Festival

Two alumni and current and former faculty of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts have connections to the Sundance Film Festival, which runs through today. The festival is virtual from Park City, Utah.
Audiences can see some of the Sundance offerings today at Aperture Cinema in Winston-Salem.
Two other alumni have a film screening at the alternative Slamdance Film Festival, running through Feb. 6, also in a virtual format.
“To have a film screen at Sundance or Slamdance is a true achievement,” said UNCSA School of Filmmaking Dean Deborah LaVine. “Both festivals have championed independent filmmakers since their inception, and Sundance is now recognized as one of the most important film festivals in the world. It has immense film industry support and notoriety.
“Slamdance has stayed true to its roots of guerrilla filmmaking,” said LaVine, who is a respected working director, producer and award-winning independent filmmaker.
At Sundance, UNCSA School of Drama alumnus William Bednar-Carter (’15) is one of the principal cast members of “The Cathedral,” in the NEXT category, which includes bold works distinguished by an innovative, forward-thinking approach to storytelling.
The film is an impressionistic account of the familial relationships of Jesse Damrosh, which define a typical, middle-class American existence.
School of Filmmaking alumnus Zach Seivers (’06) is the supervising sound editor and re-recording mixer on “Sirens,” which is screening in the world cinema documentary competition. The film is about Slave to Sirens, the first and only all-woman thrash metal band in the Middle East.
Current School of Filmmaking adjunct faculty member Ilana Coleman is the writer/producer of “Dos Estaciones,” in the world cinema dramatic competition. The film portrays iron-willed businesswoman Maria Garcia, who is fighting the impending collapse of her tequila factory in Mexico’s Jalisco highlands. Coleman teaches producing at UNCSA.
Former School of Filmmaking faculty member Ramin Bahrani is the director and screenwriter of “2nd Chance,” in the premieres category. The film details the rise and fall of bankrupt pizzeria owner Richard Davis, who invented the modern-day bulletproof vest. To prove that it worked, he shot himself 192 times.
At Slamdance, which is dedicated to fostering a community for independent emerging artists, School of Filmmaking alumnus Micah Vassau (’13) is the director/screenwriter of “From Water Comes Melon” in the narrative shorts category. Vassau and fellow Filmmaking alumnus Ian McClerin (’12) are producers of the film, which details what happens when Mother Nature’s ice cream melts and the last watermelon washes ashore, forcing a woman to choose between love or inescapable doom.
Hosted by the Sundance Institute, the Sundance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the U.S.
Visit sundance.org.