UNC School of the Arts alumni, faculty have connections to Sundance Film Festival

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The film is an impressionistic account of the familial relationships of Jesse Damrosh, which define a typical, middle-class American existence.

School of Filmmaking alumnus Zach Seivers (’06) is the supervising sound editor and re-recording mixer on “Sirens,” which is screening in the world cinema documentary competition. The film is about Slave to Sirens, the first and only all-woman thrash metal band in the Middle East.

Current School of Filmmaking adjunct faculty member Ilana Coleman is the writer/producer of “Dos Estaciones,” in the world cinema dramatic competition. The film portrays iron-willed businesswoman Maria Garcia, who is fighting the impending collapse of her tequila factory in Mexico’s Jalisco highlands. Coleman teaches producing at UNCSA.

Former School of Filmmaking faculty member Ramin Bahrani is the director and screenwriter of “2nd Chance,” in the premieres category. The film details the rise and fall of bankrupt pizzeria owner Richard Davis, who invented the modern-day bulletproof vest. To prove that it worked, he shot himself 192 times.