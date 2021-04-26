UNCSA Filmmaking alumnus worked on “Nomadland,” Academy Award winner for best picture

Zach Seivers, an alumnus of the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, contributed to “Nomadland,” winner of this year's Academy Award for best picture.

A 2006 bachelor of fine arts graduate, Seivers was sound recording mixer and sound supervisor for the film, which also won Oscars for best actress and best director.

“To have a graduate who played such a key role in a film of this caliber is so important,” said Interim Dean Dale Pollock of the School of Filmmaking. “Sound is crucial for telling a story, particularly in ‘Nomadland,’ which contrasts the noisy industrial sounds of an Amazon warehouse with the silence of living in a camper.

“Sound is important for any film, and it is particularly important for this film,” Pollock added.

Originally from Mount Airy, Seivers has more than 200 film and television credits to his name. He was nominated for a BAFTA for “Nomadland,” and in 2011 he won an Emmy Award for his work on “Gettysburg.” He has also worked on the television documentaries “The Reagans” and “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult.” He is supervising sound editor on the animated adventure film “My Father’s Dragon,” expected in 2022, and the feature film “C’mon, C’mon,” currently in postproduction.