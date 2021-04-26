 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCSA Filmmaking alumnus worked on “Nomadland,” Academy Award winner for best picture
0 comments
featured

UNCSA Filmmaking alumnus worked on “Nomadland,” Academy Award winner for best picture

{{featured_button_text}}

Zach Seivers, an alumnus of the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, contributed to “Nomadland,” winner of this year's Academy Award for best picture.

A 2006 bachelor of fine arts graduate, Seivers was sound recording mixer and sound supervisor for the film, which also won Oscars for best actress and best director.

“To have a graduate who played such a key role in a film of this caliber is so important,” said Interim Dean Dale Pollock of the School of Filmmaking. “Sound is crucial for telling a story, particularly in ‘Nomadland,’ which contrasts the noisy industrial sounds of an Amazon warehouse with the silence of living in a camper.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Sound is important for any film, and it is particularly important for this film,” Pollock added.

Originally from Mount Airy, Seivers has more than 200 film and television credits to his name. He was nominated for a BAFTA for “Nomadland,” and in 2011 he won an Emmy Award for his work on “Gettysburg.” He has also worked on the television documentaries “The Reagans” and “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult.” He is supervising sound editor on the animated adventure film “My Father’s Dragon,” expected in 2022, and the feature film “C’mon, C’mon,” currently in postproduction.

UNCSA alumni contributed to two additional Academy Award-winning films. Eddie Barbash (High School Music ’07) was featured jazz musician and Eric Barker (B.F.A. Film ’11) was assistant editor for “Soul,” which won best animated feature, best original score and best sound; and Jessica McJunkins (B.M. Music ’09) was concertmaster and score coordinator for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which won for best original song and supporting actor.

Academy Award winners were announced Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Nomadland' wins big, Boseman snubbed at Oscars

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News