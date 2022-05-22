UNCSA student film “Sammy, Without Strings” selected for Creative Artists Agency’s Moebius Film Festival

For the first time, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) will be represented in the Moebius Film Festival, presented annually by the leading entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Directed by Ralph Parker III, “Sammy, Without Strings” is a narrative with puppets. It debuted during the UNCSA School of Filmmaking’s year-end screenings on the Winston-Salem campus earlier this month.

Now in its seventh year, Moebius features live-action and animated short films by 13 emerging directors from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, the School of Film/Video at CalArts, Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, the American Film Institute Conservatory, and, for the first time, UNCSA.

“I am very proud of our UNCSA students who collaborated to make a stellar film that has earned a place in the prestigious CAA Moebius Film Festival,” said School of Filmmaking Dean Deborah LaVine. “I also commend the distinguished faculty who mentored the team behind the film and allowed UNCSA to be recognized for the truly exceptional film program it is.

“But perhaps most of all I am proud of the message that ‘Sammy’ sends to a world that is besieged by racism and inequality: that we are better than this,” LaVine said.

“Sammy, Without Strings” focuses on a Black puppet named Sammy, who, performing at the hands of his malevolent Puppeteer, falls in love with a Woman in his audience. Sammy sets his sights on freedom from his strings and performing for oppressive audiences to live a life of dignity and humanity with her.

“Sammy, Without Strings” was written by Will Henderson III and Ralph Parker III, produced by Jenna Cusack and Grace Williamson, cinematography by Ariano Treviño Angelone, production design by Grayson Fisher, edited by Kendall Best, sound design by Kendall Best and Daniel Christie, music by Wilfred Moeschter, costume design by Erin Justice, and hair and makeup design by Courtney Kakac.

The cast for “Sammy, Without Strings” includes Murphy Applin of the UNCSA School of Drama as Sammy; Diana Craycroft of the UNCSA School of Drama as Woman; and Khalid Greenaway as Woolworth. Audience members include Owen Harrison of the UNCSA School of Drama; Jake Hektoen and Maxwell Rousso of the UNCSA School of Filmmaking; and Annika Low and Cassandra Sisson of the UNCSA School of Design and Production.

This year’s Moebius festival includes storytellers from the U.S., Mongolia, Mexico, South Korea, the U.K. and Thailand, each showcasing stories that spotlight a variety of topics such as marginalized voices, mental-health issues, the search for identity, dream logic, even a comedy about an 8-year-old’s plot to see his first R-rated movie and more.